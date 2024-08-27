Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $4.07 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0356 dividend. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

