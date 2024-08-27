Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,392.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

XOM traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $116.32. 10,381,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

