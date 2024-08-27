WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 316 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $11.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,116.57. 256,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,621. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,078.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,062.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

