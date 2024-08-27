WD Rutherford LLC Buys 321 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $301,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $10.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The company has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

