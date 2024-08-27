Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 4.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $952.81. 2,199,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,302. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $887.63 and a 200 day moving average of $816.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $905.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

