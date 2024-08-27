Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,259 shares of company stock valued at $37,948,393 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.