Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Makes New $481,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. 32,005,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,176,848. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

