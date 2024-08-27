Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Takes $444,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,052,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

