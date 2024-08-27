Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2024 – Pacira BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

8/12/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

8/12/2024 – Pacira BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

8/12/2024 – Pacira BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

8/12/2024 – Pacira BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/12/2024 – Pacira BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Pacira BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Pacira BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

7/2/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Pacira BioSciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,725. The stock has a market cap of $668.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and have sold 22,095 shares valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

