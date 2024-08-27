Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 424.8% in August

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 424.8% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 51,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,793. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

