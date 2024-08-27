Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLRP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 2,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

