Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Winland Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WELX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Winland has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.80.
About Winland
