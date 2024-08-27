Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Winland Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WELX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Winland has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

