WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WTBN)

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile

Further Reading

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

