WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.88. 13,509 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $276.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

