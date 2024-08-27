WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

HYZD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 152,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,161. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

