WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 578,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,148. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

