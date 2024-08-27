Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.
Shares of WDS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 949,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.05.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
