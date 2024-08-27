Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 226,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 949,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

