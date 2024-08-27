Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $568,201.11

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $72.65 million and approximately $568,201.11 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 860,102,061 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 860,138,886.5103611. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08603735 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $551,103.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.