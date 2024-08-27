Wrapped Matic Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $73.07 million and approximately $19.29 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 147,941,683 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 150,408,504.8375875. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.51131328 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3356 active market(s) with $20,591,840.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

