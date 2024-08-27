Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK) Insider Paul Collins Buys 20,000,000 Shares

Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK – Get Free Report) insider Paul Collins purchased 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($337,837.84).
Wrkr Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Wrkr Company Profile
