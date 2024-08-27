WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the July 31st total of 1,552,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WuXi AppTec stock remained flat at $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

