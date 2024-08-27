Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 199.2% in August

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,117,900 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the July 31st total of 10,402,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311,179.0 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Xinyi Solar stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

