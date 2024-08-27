Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 199.2% in August

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,117,900 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the July 31st total of 10,402,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311,179.0 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
Xinyi Solar stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.88.
About Xinyi Solar
