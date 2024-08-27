Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.81. 24,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 17,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.19% of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

