Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YUEIY remained flat at $8.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.
Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.
Read More
