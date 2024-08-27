Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.54

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 596010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

