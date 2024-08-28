128,345 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of Solventum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SOLV stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 140,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

SOLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

