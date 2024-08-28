1,338 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.