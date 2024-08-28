235 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by BCR Wealth Strategies LLC

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.1% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $948.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,141. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $887.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.