25,716 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 162,178 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $706.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

