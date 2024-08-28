264 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.28. 257,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.13. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.