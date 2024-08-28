2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.81. 2,560,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,967,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.