3,600 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $12,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,412,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiTime by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.11.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,242 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $155,697.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $155,697.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,451 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,275. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

