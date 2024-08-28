38,123 Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

NASDAQ:TEM traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.31. 770,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,002. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

