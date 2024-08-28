403 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,574 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $556.65. 507,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.48. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

