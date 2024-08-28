51,612 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2,250.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after buying an additional 43,015,433 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 15.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coupang by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after buying an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,714,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Coupang by 217.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,909,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,761,000 after buying an additional 1,992,092 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 210,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,825. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Coupang

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 1,150,432 shares valued at $24,790,597. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.