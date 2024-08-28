5,368 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWK opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.