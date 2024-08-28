53,948 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,762,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975,924. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

