6,426 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 448,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $168.95. 3,295,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,938,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

