71,505 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,086.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 213,623 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 910,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPTL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 217,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.