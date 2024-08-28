74,299 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 74,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after buying an additional 195,615 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $46,177,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.75. 482,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,591. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $158,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,322 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $158,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,075 shares of company stock worth $3,427,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

