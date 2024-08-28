8,000 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,114.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,138,000 after buying an additional 1,305,666 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,879.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. 9,928,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,147. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

