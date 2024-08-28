8,510 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.29. 974,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,282. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.63.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

