899 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,122,141 shares of company stock valued at $991,938,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

LLY stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $944.91. 189,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.05 billion, a PE ratio of 140.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $886.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

