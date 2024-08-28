966 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,112 shares of company stock worth $8,781,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $231.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

