AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BUFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.