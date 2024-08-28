AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.43% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

