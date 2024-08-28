ABLE Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $948.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,131. The company has a market capitalization of $901.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $887.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

