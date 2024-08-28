ABLE Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FMC by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 539,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

