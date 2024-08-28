ABLE Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYK traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.15. 1,473,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.09. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

