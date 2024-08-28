Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0639 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $68.98 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06147558 USD and is down -10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,935,542.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

